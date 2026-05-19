Underdog Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Cavs-Knicks Game 1 DFS Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesWhen you create your new account with the Underdog promo code WTOP, you will be able to take advantage of one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers out there in time for Cavs vs. Knicks Game 1 tonight. Complete a $5 play for tonight’s game and get $50 in bonus entries credited to your account. Click here to register.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Cavs vs. Knicks Bonuses
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Underdog User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
|Offer Confirmed On
|May 19th
Underdog Cavs vs. Knicks Projections
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- Evan Mobley: 15.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Jarrett Allen: 12.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
- Max Strus: 8.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- Sam Merrill: 6.5 Points | 1.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson: 27.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- Josh Hart: 12.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 4.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- OG Anunoby: 15.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- Mitchell Robinson: 4.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds
- Miles McBride: 6.5 Points | 1.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
Expanding Your Portfolio: Tonight’s MLB SlateIf you want to diversify your bonus entries beyond the hardwood, tonight’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several additional opportunities to find value. You can utilize your Underdog promotional funds on player projections in any of the following matchups:
- Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
- Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP For Cavaliers vs. KnicksClaiming your bonus entries for tonight’s slate is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:
- Sign Up: Click here to create and register a new account using your standard personal information (name, email, date of birth, etc.).
- Enter the Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the promo code WTOP to properly link the offer to your new account.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment options.
- Play Your First Entry: Construct a lineup utilizing players from the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, or any available MLB game, and submit a $5 entry. Upon placement, your $50 in bonus entries will immediately activate and credit to your balance.
Understanding Your Entry OptionsWhen constructing your initial lineup, you have two distinct structures to consider:
- Standard Entry: Requiring 2+ picks, this all-or-nothing format yields the highest possible payout multipliers. However, it carries a higher variance, as every individual leg in your entry must hit to secure a return.
- Flex Entry: Available for lineups featuring 3+ picks, the Flex option builds in a statistical safety net. While the maximum payout multiplier is slightly reduced compared to a Standard entry, you preserve a portion of your expected value by still receiving a payout even if one of your selections fails to hit.