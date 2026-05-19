Underdog Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Cavs-Knicks Game 1 DFS Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Cavs vs. Knicks Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Confirmed On May 19th

Underdog Cavs vs. Knicks Projections

Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Evan Mobley: 15.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Jarrett Allen: 12.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists Max Strus: 8.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Sam Merrill: 6.5 Points | 1.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

New York Knicks Jalen Brunson: 27.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Josh Hart: 12.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 4.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made OG Anunoby: 15.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Mitchell Robinson: 4.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds Miles McBride: 6.5 Points | 1.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made



Expanding Your Portfolio: Tonight’s MLB Slate

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP For Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Sign Up: Click here to create and register a new account using your standard personal information (name, email, date of birth, etc.). Enter the Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the promo code WTOP to properly link the offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment options. Play Your First Entry: Construct a lineup utilizing players from the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, or any available MLB game, and submit a $5 entry. Upon placement, your $50 in bonus entries will immediately activate and credit to your balance.

Understanding Your Entry Options

Standard Entry: Requiring 2+ picks, this all-or-nothing format yields the highest possible payout multipliers. However, it carries a higher variance, as every individual leg in your entry must hit to secure a return.

Requiring 2+ picks, this all-or-nothing format yields the highest possible payout multipliers. However, it carries a higher variance, as every individual leg in your entry must hit to secure a return. Flex Entry: Available for lineups featuring 3+ picks, the Flex option builds in a statistical safety net. While the maximum payout multiplier is slightly reduced compared to a Standard entry, you preserve a portion of your expected value by still receiving a payout even if one of your selections fails to hit.