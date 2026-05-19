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Underdog Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Cavs-Knicks Game 1 DFS Bonus

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When you create your new account with the Underdog promo code WTOP, you will be able to take advantage of one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers out there in time for Cavs vs. Knicks Game 1 tonight. Complete a $5 play for tonight’s game and get $50 in bonus entries credited to your account. Click here to register.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Cavs vs. Knicks Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP
New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
Offer Confirmed On May 19th
Unlocking this Underdog promo code requires minimal upfront capital for a significant return. By registering as a new user and placing an initial $5 play, you trigger an instant $50 credit in bonus entries. This capital allows you to diversify your exposure across different player prop markets for tonight’s highly anticipated Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup. This exclusive promotional offer is strictly eligible for new Underdog customers who meet their state’s minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating jurisdiction. Once your account is verified and the initial $5 entry is locked in, the bonus entries hit your account immediately, giving you optimal flexibility ahead of tip-off at Madison Square Garden.

Underdog Cavs vs. Knicks Projections

  • Cleveland Cavaliers
    • Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
    • Evan Mobley: 15.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
    • Jarrett Allen: 12.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
    • Max Strus: 8.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
    • Sam Merrill: 6.5 Points | 1.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
  • New York Knicks
    • Jalen Brunson: 27.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
    • Josh Hart: 12.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 4.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
    • OG Anunoby: 15.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
    • Mitchell Robinson: 4.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds
    • Miles McBride: 6.5 Points | 1.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
While individual series statistics are still formulating, isolating the postseason team data reveals a highly profitable angle on the glass. The New York Knicks possess a dominant rebounding profile, securing a league-best 56% of available rebounds to complement an elite 19.8 Net Rate. Given this interior dominance, targeting the Over on Knicks rebounding props—such as Josh Hart (8.5) and Mitchell Robinson (7.5)—is a mathematically sound approach. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers grab a lower 50.9% of available rebounds. That means frontcourt players like Evan Mobley (8.5 Rebounds O/U) and Jarrett Allen (7.5 Rebounds O/U) face a hostile environment for rebounding volume, making their Unders highly appealing. Furthermore, keep a close watch on OG Anunoby’s prop markets; he is officially listed as Day-to-Day with a hamstring issue, though team reports indicate he is expected to suit up for the start of the series after missing Games 3 and 4 against the 76ers.

Expanding Your Portfolio: Tonight’s MLB Slate

If you want to diversify your bonus entries beyond the hardwood, tonight’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several additional opportunities to find value. You can utilize your Underdog promotional funds on player projections in any of the following matchups:
  • Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
  • Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
  • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP For Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Claiming your bonus entries for tonight’s slate is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:
  1. Sign Up: Click here to create and register a new account using your standard personal information (name, email, date of birth, etc.).
  2. Enter the Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the promo code WTOP to properly link the offer to your new account.
  3. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment options.
  4. Play Your First Entry: Construct a lineup utilizing players from the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, or any available MLB game, and submit a $5 entry. Upon placement, your $50 in bonus entries will immediately activate and credit to your balance.
Note: This offer is exclusively for new users who meet the minimum age and regional requirements for their state.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When constructing your initial lineup, you have two distinct structures to consider:
  • Standard Entry: Requiring 2+ picks, this all-or-nothing format yields the highest possible payout multipliers. However, it carries a higher variance, as every individual leg in your entry must hit to secure a return.
  • Flex Entry: Available for lineups featuring 3+ picks, the Flex option builds in a statistical safety net. While the maximum payout multiplier is slightly reduced compared to a Standard entry, you preserve a portion of your expected value by still receiving a payout even if one of your selections fails to hit.

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