Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Bonus Entries for NBA Picks on Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the NBA playoffs, and if you are looking to get in on the action, we’ve got a real chance to build our bankroll tonight. When signing up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can unlock an exciting welcome offer right in time for the highly anticipated showdown between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

When I am handicapping these playoff slates, having extra capital is key. By simply signing up and playing just $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to jumpstart your account. Whether you want to fire those entries at today’s Knicks-Sixers clash or save them for any other NBA playoff game this week, this welcome promotion is the perfect starting point for new users.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Fantasy

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 10, 2026

This Underdog welcome offer gives us an excellent opportunity to dive right into the daily fantasy sports action with a serious advantage. When new Underdog customers sign up with promo code WTOP and play just $5, they instantly get $50 in bonus entries credited directly to their account. It is a quick, simple way to boost your bankroll from the opening tip, giving you extra entries to chase down a nice pay day across the platform’s various contests.

Keep in mind, this offer is strictly for new Underdog customers who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once you check those boxes and claim your instant $50 bonus, we can immediately start using those entries on today’s postseason clash, or any other upcoming playoff matchups on the schedule.

NBA Totals for Sunday

If you want to move beyond simple picks and take advantage of player projections for tonight’s playoff slate, I am eyeing a few key spots. Here are the five players with the highest consensus point totals on the board:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers) – 26.5 Points

(New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers) – 26.5 Points Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – 25.5 Points

(Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – 25.5 Points Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – 25.5 Points

(Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – 25.5 Points Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs) – 25.5 Points

(Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs) – 25.5 Points Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves) – 25.5 Points

Jalen Brunson headlines tonight’s props with the slate’s highest point total at 26.5. When I’m building my entries, I love targeting a focal point like Brunson, especially since he will test a Philadelphia 76ers defense that allowed 109.9 points per game this season.

On the flip side of that same matchup, both Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid carry 25.5-point lines. The Sixers’ dynamic duo faces a much stiffer test against a stout New York Knicks defense that yields just 99.6 points per contest—a crucial factor to weigh if you’re looking at the Under.

Over in the Western Conference playoff showdown, Anthony Edwards is matched up against a San Antonio Spurs squad allowing only 100.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama shares the exact same 25.5-point projection and will look to exploit a Minnesota Timberwolves defense that is currently giving up 110.6 points per game. These are the matchups where we have a real chance to find value.

Signing Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Unlocking your $50 in bonus entries is a breeze, and I’ll walk you through exactly how we do it. To get started, you must use the Underdog promo code WTOP during sign-up. First, create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Once you’re set up, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

After your account is funded, simply play a $5 entry on any available market—like tonight’s massive Knicks-76ers game—to instantly activate those $50 bonus entries. Just remember, you must be a new user and meet all age and regional requirements.

When it’s time to build your entries and chase that payout, Underdog gives us two distinct strategies: