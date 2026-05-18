Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 1 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When using the most recent Underdog promo code WTOP, you can secure $50 in bonus entries when you complete an initial $5 play. With Game 1 of the Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Finals tonight, now is the time to click here and sign up.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 Spurs-Thunder Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Promo Verified On May 18th by WTOP

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is a mathematically sound way for fans to build an entry on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Once you sign up, create your account, and make your initial deposit, simply play $5 on the platform. The moment your first entry is placed, Underdog immediately rewards you with $50 in bonus entries, providing extra firepower to navigate the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

Keep in mind that this promotion is explicitly available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus entries, players must meet the minimum legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Always verify local regulations and platform terms to ensure full eligibility before making your first entry.

Underdog NBA Promo For Spurs-Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: Over/Under 24.5 Points

Over/Under 24.5 Points De’Aaron Fox: Over/Under 15.5 Points

Over/Under 15.5 Points Stephon Castle: Over/Under 15.5 Points

Over/Under 15.5 Points Devin Vassell: Over/Under 12.5 Points

Over/Under 12.5 Points Keldon Johnson: Over/Under 8.5 Points

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Over/Under 29.5 Points

Over/Under 29.5 Points Chet Holmgren: Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Jalen Williams: Over/Under 14.5 Points

Over/Under 14.5 Points Ajay Mitchell: Over/Under 12.5 Points

Over/Under 12.5 Points Alex Caruso: Over/Under 7.5 Points

When analyzing the player prop markets for this Western Conference Finals clash, a few Oklahoma City Thunder players present actionable value based on their recent postseason averages. Chet Holmgren enters this contest averaging 18.62 points and 9.12 rebounds per playoff game. Both of these metrics sit comfortably above his lines of 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, indicating a strong data-backed argument for the over.

Similarly, Ajay Mitchell has been a reliable offensive catalyst, tallying an impressive 18.75 points per playoff game. With his total points projection listed at a conservative 12.5, the math points toward the over being a highly attractive option.

Alternative Angles: Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7 And Tonight’s MLB Slate

While the NBA Western Conference Finals command a significant portion of the public focus, exploring all available markets is an optimal strategy. If you prefer the ice or the diamond, your Underdog bonus entries can be deployed just as effectively across other sports. Tonight features a decisive Game 7 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres, offering a high-stakes environment to target NHL player props. Furthermore, tonight’s MLB slate presents numerous opportunities to analyze advanced metrics—from a pitcher’s strikeout rate to a batter’s xwOBA—to uncover additional value. The $50 welcome bonus provides the flexibility to build an entry in whichever sport you are most interested in.

Sign Up Using Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Activating this high-value Underdog promotion ahead of tonight’s action is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to claim your bonus:

Sign Up: Create and register a new Underdog account here by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure that the Underdog promo code WTOP is entered during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Play: Place a $5 entry on the board to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Please note: You must be a brand-new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible for this promotion.

Once your bonus entries hit your account, you can start optimizing your card. Underdog gives you two primary structures for constructing your entries: