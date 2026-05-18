Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 1 Picks

When using the most recent Underdog promo code WTOP, you can secure $50 in bonus entries when you complete an initial $5 play. With Game 1 of the Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Finals tonight, now is the time to click here and sign up.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 Spurs-Thunder Bonus
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Underdog User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
|Promo Verified On
|May 18th by WTOP
Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is a mathematically sound way for fans to build an entry on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Once you sign up, create your account, and make your initial deposit, simply play $5 on the platform. The moment your first entry is placed, Underdog immediately rewards you with $50 in bonus entries, providing extra firepower to navigate the remainder of the NBA playoffs.
Keep in mind that this promotion is explicitly available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus entries, players must meet the minimum legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Always verify local regulations and platform terms to ensure full eligibility before making your first entry.
Underdog NBA Promo For Spurs-Thunder
San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama: Over/Under 24.5 Points
- De’Aaron Fox: Over/Under 15.5 Points
- Stephon Castle: Over/Under 15.5 Points
- Devin Vassell: Over/Under 12.5 Points
- Keldon Johnson: Over/Under 8.5 Points
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Over/Under 29.5 Points
- Chet Holmgren: Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds
- Jalen Williams: Over/Under 14.5 Points
- Ajay Mitchell: Over/Under 12.5 Points
- Alex Caruso: Over/Under 7.5 Points
When analyzing the player prop markets for this Western Conference Finals clash, a few Oklahoma City Thunder players present actionable value based on their recent postseason averages. Chet Holmgren enters this contest averaging 18.62 points and 9.12 rebounds per playoff game. Both of these metrics sit comfortably above his lines of 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, indicating a strong data-backed argument for the over.
Similarly, Ajay Mitchell has been a reliable offensive catalyst, tallying an impressive 18.75 points per playoff game. With his total points projection listed at a conservative 12.5, the math points toward the over being a highly attractive option.
Alternative Angles: Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7 And Tonight’s MLB Slate
While the NBA Western Conference Finals command a significant portion of the public focus, exploring all available markets is an optimal strategy. If you prefer the ice or the diamond, your Underdog bonus entries can be deployed just as effectively across other sports. Tonight features a decisive Game 7 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres, offering a high-stakes environment to target NHL player props. Furthermore, tonight’s MLB slate presents numerous opportunities to analyze advanced metrics—from a pitcher’s strikeout rate to a batter’s xwOBA—to uncover additional value. The $50 welcome bonus provides the flexibility to build an entry in whichever sport you are most interested in.
Sign Up Using Underdog Promo Code WTOP
Activating this high-value Underdog promotion ahead of tonight’s action is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to claim your bonus:
- Sign Up: Create and register a new Underdog account here by providing your standard personal information.
- Enter the Promo Code: Ensure that the Underdog promo code WTOP is entered during the registration process to qualify for the offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Submit Your First Play: Place a $5 entry on the board to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.
Please note: You must be a brand-new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible for this promotion.
Once your bonus entries hit your account, you can start optimizing your card. Underdog gives you two primary structures for constructing your entries:
- Standard Entry: Select two or more picks for the highest potential payout multiplier. This is a traditional high-risk, high-reward approach; for a standard entry to cash, every single leg must hit.
- Flex Entry: Select three or more picks and toggle on the flex option. While the maximum payout multiplier is slightly reduced compared to a standard entry, flexing acts as an insurance policy. It allows you to still receive a portion of your winnings even if one leg is incorrect, making it an excellent strategy for mitigating variance over a larger sample size.