Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to face the Boston Celtics, new players can activate an exclusive welcome offer with Underdog promo code WTOP. This special promotion allows new users to simply sign up and play a $5 entry to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Click here to activate this offer.

You can put those bonus entries to work right away on this pivotal NBA Playoff matchup, or use them to build player prop lineups for any other daily fantasy sports markets on the schedule this week, including action across the NHL and MLB. Underdog has a variety of options for sports fans.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, NHL + MLB

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is incredibly straightforward. Use the table below for a quick snapshot of the current promotion:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

By utilizing our exclusive Underdog promo code WTOP, you gain access to a straightforward and highly rewarding welcome offer designed to boost your account immediately. To claim the promotion, simply sign up and play $5 on any player prop lineup. Once your initial $5 entry is locked in, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your account.

Please note that this promotional offer is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates. Always ensure you check your local daily fantasy sports regulations to confirm your eligibility before building your lineups.

How to Make Picks on 76ers vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to face the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated postseason matchup. Both teams will enter this contest at full strength, as neither team currently has any players listed on the injury report.

Philadelphia 76ers Props: Tyrese Maxey: Over/Under 23.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Joel Embiid: Over/Under 26.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Paul George: Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 5.5 Rebounds VJ Edgecombe: Over/Under 10.5 Points | Over/Under 5.5 Rebounds Kelly Oubre Jr.: Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds

Boston Celtics Props: Jayson Tatum: Over/Under 24.5 Points | Over/Under 10.5 Rebounds Jaylen Brown: Over/Under 24.5 Points | Over/Under 4.5 Assists Payton Pritchard: Over/Under 12.5 Points | Over/Under 1.5 3-Point Field Goals Derrick White: Over/Under 10.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Assists Nikola Vučević: Over/Under 6.5 Points | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds



Several players show strong trends against their prop lines. For the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has been an absolute offensive engine, racking up 158 points and 21 made three-pointers across six games. Averaging 26.3 points and 3.5 threes per contest, he sits comfortably above his 23.5 points and 2.5 made threes projections. Furthermore, rookie guard VJ Edgecombe is pulling down 7.0 rebounds per game (42 total in six games), making his 5.5 rebounds prop highly attractive for those looking at the higher projection.

On the Boston Celtics’ side, Payton Pritchard is providing excellent value off the bench. He has tallied 89 points and 15 made triples in six games (14.8 points and 2.5 threes per game), trending well past his 12.5 points and 1.5 three-pointers lines. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum continues his elite all-around play with 64 rebounds in six games (10.6 per game), perfectly aligned to push his 10.5 rebounds total. Additionally, his 41 total assists (6.8 per game) provide strong evidence for fantasy managers evaluating his playmaking volume.

Getting Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To secure your $50 bonus entries in time for tip-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, follow these simple activation steps: