Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, All NBA Playoff Entries

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Friday night features a fun, three game NBA playoff schedule, and all new DFS users can take advantage of the Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of these games, including Lakers vs. Rockets.







By signing up and playing just $5, you can instantly get $50 in bonus entries. Whether you want to put your new bonus to work exploiting the prop lines in tonight’s Lakers versus Rockets showdown or hunt for longshot value in any other NBA game happening this week, this welcome offer provides an immediate boost to your account just in time for tip-off.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Entries

Before the Lakers and Rockets hit the hardwood, make sure you have the essential details to secure your bonus. Review the table below to claim your welcome offer ahead of tonight’s postseason action:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Information Confirmed May 1st, 2026

If you are gearing up for the postseason clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Once registered, all you need to do is play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries deposited directly into your account.

Keep in mind, this promotion is exclusively reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully secure your bonus before catching the game, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to put your promo to work, tonight’s slate features several star players with high-scoring projections. Here are the five players with the highest point totals on the board for tonight’s games, using consensus lines:

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic) – 30.5 Points

(Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic) – 30.5 Points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors) – 27.5 Points

(Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors) – 27.5 Points Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons) – 24.5 Points

(Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons) – 24.5 Points Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – 22.5 Points

(Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – 22.5 Points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – 22.5 Points

When we look at the slate, there are some intriguing market inefficiencies to target. Cade Cunningham enters tonight’s matchup against the Magic averaging a massive 32.6 points per game in this playoff series. Cunningham’s heavy 36.1% usage rate justifies his slate-leading 30.5-point total.

Up in Toronto, Donovan Mitchell will look to take advantage of a Raptors defense allowing 111.8 points per game. Mitchell is currently averaging 23.2 points per game, but the generous Raptors defense creates a prime opportunity for him to push past his 27.5 consensus line.

Down in Texas, Lakers stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves share identical 22.5-point totals against the Rockets.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To claim your welcome bonus ahead of the Lakers and Rockets postseason matchup, simply follow these straightforward steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the necessary age and region requirements to participate. Enter the Code: During the registration process, the promo code WTOP is required to lock in your promotional offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure methods. Play Your Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry. Once submitted, this will successfully activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When constructing your picks, you have a couple of analytical angles to consider. A standard entry consisting of 2+ picks will trigger the largest potential payout, but it does stand to reason that all legs must hit for the entry to be successful. If you want to build in a margin of error, the other option is to flex an entry with 3+ picks. Choosing the flex option offers a bit of a safety net, as you can still receive some winnings even if one leg falls short.