Timberwolves take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -9.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 104-102 on Tuesday, led by 21 points from Julius Randle. Dylan Harper led the Spurs with 18.

The Spurs are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the league with 28.1 assists per game. Stephon Castle leads the Spurs averaging 7.4.

The Timberwolves are 31-21 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Spurs make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (46.2%). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 45.1% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Carter Bryant: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Ayo Dosunmu: out (calf), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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