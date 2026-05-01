The Reign and the Dash play to a scoreless draw in rainy Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey made an early save on a free kick and the Seattle Reign went on…

HOUSTON (AP) — Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey made an early save on a free kick and the Seattle Reign went on to preserve a scoreless draw on the road against the Houston Dash on a rainy Friday night.

It was the lone match on the National Women’s Soccer League schedule on Friday.

Dickey finished with five saves for the Reign (3-2-2), who were coming off a 3-0 loss at home to the Utah Royals last weekend. She was pressured at the start, but saved Kat Rader’s free kick in the seventh minute.

Jane Campbell also had five saves for the Houston (3-2-1), which fell 1-0 to the Courage last weekend in the team’s first loss at home this season.

The Reign were without veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock, who was carted off the field with a leg injury against Utah. Coach Laura Harvey said this week the injury was not season-ending and she expects Fishlock back at some point.

Just days before she was injured, Fishlock had announced that she planned to retire at the end of the season. She has played for the Reign since 2013, when the league launched.

Houston’s Danielle Colaprico started for her220th career NWSL appearance, second in the league among active players behind Fishlock.

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