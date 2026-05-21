Texas Tech star NiJaree Canady signs NIL partnership with AUSL, will get equity in league

NEW YORK (AP) — NiJaree Canady, a standout pitcher at Texas Tech who was selected by the Texas Volts No.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NiJaree Canady, a standout pitcher at Texas Tech who was selected by the Texas Volts No. 2 overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft, has signed a name, image and likeness partnership with the league.

The AUSL announced the deal on Thursday. Canady and two other current college players — Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens and Texas catcher Reese Atwood — have agreed to collaborate with the AUSL on social media content and brand campaigns ahead of the 2026 season.

Canady’s deal gives her equity in the league, which was founded in 2024.

The NIL agreement is separate from Canady’s player contract with Texas Tech, where she is currently a senior. Canady signed two deals worth more than $1 million with the Red Raiders, making her the highest-paid player in college softball.

She went 21-4 last season with a 1.30 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 135 innings, leading the Red Raiders to a national runner-up finish. She was recently named the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year for 2026.

Canady can start playing for the AUSL in June, after the Women’s College World Series.

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