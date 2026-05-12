Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

CHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — QMJHL Finals: Moncton at Chicoutimi, Game 4

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 5

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2026 NBA Combine: From Chicago

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Minnesota at Colorado, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Minnesota at Colorado, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New York City FC at Charlotte FC

9 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One: FC Naples at Boise

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at San Diego FC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 1; WTA Quarterfinal 3

1 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 4; WTA Semifinal 2

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Las Vegas at Connecticut

10:30 p.m.

USA — Indiana at Los Angeles

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