Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
CHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — QMJHL Finals: Moncton at Chicoutimi, Game 4
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 5
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)
6:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2026 NBA Combine: From Chicago
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Minnesota at Colorado, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Minnesota at Colorado, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New York City FC at Charlotte FC
9 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One: FC Naples at Boise
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at San Diego FC
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 1; WTA Quarterfinal 3
1 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 4; WTA Semifinal 2
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Las Vegas at Connecticut
10:30 p.m.
USA — Indiana at Los Angeles
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