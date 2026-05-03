Sports on TV for Monday, May 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 4
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: First Round, The Park, West Palm Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at St. Louis (7:45 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at New York, Game 1
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at New York, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 1
PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia at Carolina, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
12:25 p.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premiership Group Stage: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian, Group A
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2026 Athletes Unlimited College Draft
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
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