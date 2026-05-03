Sports on TV for Monday, May 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 4 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m. GOLF — 2026 PGA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 4

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: First Round, The Park, West Palm Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at St. Louis (7:45 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at New York, Game 1

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at New York, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 1

PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia at Carolina, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

12:25 p.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premiership Group Stage: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian, Group A

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2026 Athletes Unlimited College Draft

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

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