Sports on TV for Friday, May 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Geelong
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
9 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
11 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
12:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 100 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 1, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Illinois St. at UIC
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, College Park, Md.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Lexington, Ky.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, College Park, Md.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Lexington, Ky.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Santa Clara
CYCLING
6 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 1
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 2
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, Second Round, Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle, S.C.
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, N.J.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round: Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cincinnati (6:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Minnesota at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
9:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — St. Louis at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Philadelphia, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship Playoffs: Millwall at Hull City, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Columbus at St. Louis
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at New York
10 p.m.
ION — Golden State at Seattle
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