Sports on TV for Friday, May 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Geelong

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis

9 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis

11 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

12:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 100 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 1, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Illinois St. at UIC

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Lexington, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Lexington, Ky.

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Santa Clara

CYCLING

6 a.m.

TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 1

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 2

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, Second Round, Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle, S.C.

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, N.J.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round: Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cincinnati (6:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Minnesota at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Philadelphia, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship Playoffs: Millwall at Hull City, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Columbus at St. Louis

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at New York

10 p.m.

ION — Golden State at Seattle

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