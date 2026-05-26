DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users are able to redeem a fantastic welcome bonus in time for Game 5 between the Spurs and Thunder on Tuesday. By using the latest DraftKings promo code, signing up, and placing a simple $5 wager on this critical NBA playoff clash, new users will automatically receive $100 in bonus bets here. No code is needed.







Guaranteed payouts are rare in this business, but this straightforward welcome offer is explicitly designed to lock in an instant bankroll boost ahead of the next game, no matter which team comes out on top.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoff Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 26th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

We put a lot of stock in maximizing return on investment, and new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the NBA playoffs can capitalize on a highly rewarding introductory offer. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on odds of -500 or longer, you instantly unlock $100 in bonus bets. The biggest draw here is the sheer value of the guarantee: you receive this bonus payout no matter what happens with your initial wager. It is a tremendous way to build your bankroll whether your first bet wins or loses.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, that $100 bonus is conveniently paid out as four separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is ideal for bettors looking to spread their exposure across multiple matchups, consensus odds, or longshot prop bets on the upcoming NBA slate. Keep in mind, these bonus bets are only available for a limited time and will automatically expire after seven days. Be sure to deploy those funds within the week to maximize your chances of turning them into withdrawable cash.

Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Betting Preview via DraftKings

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 8:30 PM EDT. With four games already completed in the seven-game series, with the series tied 2-2, both teams are looking to secure a crucial advantage as they battle for a spot in the championship.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +164 -198 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 26, 2026 from DraftKings.

Offensively, the series has been a tightly contested chess match through the first four games. The Spurs are averaging 111.50 points per game, shooting 43% from the field, and leaning on a stellar postseason Net Rate of 12.6. Conversely, the Thunder are putting up 110.50 points per game, shooting 42% overall and 35% from three-point range, complemented by a team Net Rate of 10.8. San Antonio holds a notable edge in rebounding this series (48.75 to 42.25 boards per game), though Oklahoma City has taken much better care of the basketball, committing only 12.50 turnovers per game compared to San Antonio’s 17.25.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is a quick and seamless process. The best part? No manual promo code is necessary to lock in your value. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Sign Up: Click through to the DraftKings registration page and create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods, including major credit/debit cards, PayPal, and online banking. Place Your Bet: Check the current game lines or futures prices, and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the upcoming Spurs vs Thunder game (or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer). Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your qualifying wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets.

It is never too early to look ahead at the remaining playoff schedule, and by completing these easy steps, you are guaranteed to boost your bankroll with $100 in bonus bets to use throughout the rest of the NBA postseason.