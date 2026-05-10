Schwarber homers twice, Phillies beat Rockies 6-0 and improve to 10-3 under Mattingly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Bryce Harper also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Bryce Harper also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Sunday to win for the 10th time in 13 games since Don Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson as manager.

Schwarber has five home runs over his past four games, tying the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the major league lead at 16. It is the second four-game home run streak of Schwarber’s major league career.

Harper went back-to-back with Schwarber in the first inning off Tomoyuki Sugano (3-3). Brandon Marsh was 4 for 4 with four singles and leads the major leagues in batting at .353 average.

Philadelphia was 9-19 when Mattingly took over and has followed six straight series losses with four straight series wins for the first time since 1984. The Phillies pitched a shutout on Mother’s Day for the second straight year after a 3-0 win at Cleveland in 2025.

Cristopher Sánchez (4-2) allowed six hits and struck out seven over seven innings, extending his shutout streak to 20 2/3 innings.

Sugano allowed five runs and seven hits, getting through five innings on 81 pitches.

Philadelphia claimed right-hander Jackson Rutledge off waivers from Washington and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Up Next

Rockies: Start a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, with RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 6.92) going against RHP Paul Skenes (5-2, 2.36).

Phillies: Start a three-game series in Boston Tuesday, with RHP Zack Wheeler (1-0, 3.12 ERA) against a pitcher yet to be determined.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.