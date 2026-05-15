Schlittler, Rice and Chisholm lead Yankees past Mets 5-2 in Subway Series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler overpowered the New York Mets in his Subway Series debut, carrying a one-hit shutout…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler overpowered the New York Mets in his Subway Series debut, carrying a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning as the New York Yankees breezed to a 5-2 victory Friday night at Citi Field.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. laced a two-run double in a three-run third against former Yankees closer Clay Holmes, who got drilled just above the right foot by a 111 mph line drive off the bat of Yankees rookie Spencer Jones in the fourth.

The right-hander remained in the game until the fifth, but afterward Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said X-rays showed a fractured fibula and Holmes (4-4) will be sidelined for a long time.

Ben Rice added his 14th homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who improved to 2-5 on their nine-game trip. Cody Bellinger had an RBI double and Jones provided a run-scoring single.

In the opener of a three-game series, Schlittler (6-1) struck out nine and walked two over 6 2/3 innings — keeping his AL-best ERA at 1.35 in his second major league season. He threw 106 pitches, his most in a regular-season game, and 71 were strikes.

The 25-year-old right-hander was in complete command until ex-Yankees slugger Juan Soto launched his 250th career homer on an 0-2 fastball leading off the seventh.

Fernando Cruz retired rookie A.J. Ewing with runners at second and third to end the inning, then worked a 1-2-3 eighth. David Bednar allowed an RBI single to Brett Baty in the ninth.

Other than Soto’s drive and Baty’s two-out single in the second, the light-hitting Mets, who have struggled against high velocity all season, were no match for Schlittler’s 96-99 mph heat.

About the only trouble Schlittler encountered came in the form of a couple of sharp comebackers that dinged him on his left foot and calf before being converted into groundouts by his infielders.

Chisholm finished with three hits, a walk and a stolen base. Rice also had three hits and scored twice. Jones added an RBI single off reliever Austin Warren in the fifth.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (0-0, 6.23 ERA) pitches Saturday night, his second start this season after recovering from elbow surgery last October. He walked five over 4 1/3 innings Sunday at Milwaukee, allowing three runs and two hits.

RHP Huascar Brazobán (2-1, 2.14 ERA) will be the Mets’ opener, with LHP David Peterson (1-4, 5.49) expected to appear in bulk relief.

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