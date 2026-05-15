Matt McLain drives in 3 runs, Reds survive brutal innings by bullpen and hold off Guardians 7-6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matt McLain drove in three runs and Cincinnati survived a brutal inning by its bullpen as the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matt McLain drove in three runs and Cincinnati survived a brutal inning by its bullpen as the Reds snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 7-6 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night in the first meeting between Ohio’s teams this year.

Cincinnati seemed on the way to an easy victory when McLain hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 6-1.

But things got messy as Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft walked the bases loaded and Travis Bazzana hit an RBI single to pull Cleveland within 6-2. Brock Burke came on and got a strikeout, but forced in two runs with a pair of bases-loaded walks.

José Ramírez’s sacrifice fly made it 6-5. The Guardians drew four four-pitch walks in the inning.

The Reds got an insurance run in the ninth on JJ Bleday’s fielder’s choice.

Tejay Antone gave up a run in the ninth before second baseman McLain made a diving stop in the outfield grass and threw out Bazzana for the final out. It was Antone’s first save since May 30, 2021. The right-hander has undergone three Tommy John surgeries.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott (3-2) extended his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings — and 19 against Cleveland — before giving up a home run to Rhys Hoskins in the sixth.

Elly De La Cruz had an RBI double off Tanner Bibee (0-6) for the Reds, who went 0-7 on their most recent trip.

Bibee hasn’t gotten nearly enough help from the Guardians, who didn’t score in five of his first nine starts. The right-hander came in getting just 1.39 runs per start after averaging a career-high 4.79 last season.

Up next

Reds RHP Chris Paddack (0-5, 7.63) starts the middle game of the series against Joey Cantillo (3-1, 2.98), who was slated to start Sunday but is switching spots with Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.74).

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