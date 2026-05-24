Sabrina Ionescu’s return not enough to lift New York over Dallas as Liberty fall 91-76

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu got off to a strong start in her season debut, but couldn’t keep it…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu got off to a strong start in her season debut, but couldn’t keep it going as New York struggled in the second half of a 91-76 loss to Dallas.

The Liberty’s star guard missed the first five games of the season with a foot injury suffered in a preseason game at Connecticut.

She returned Sunday and had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds while playing 30 minutes. Ionsecu did most of her work in the first half. She hit a deep 3-pointer with 5:11 left in the second quarter that gave the Liberty a 35-27 lead. Ionescu didn’t score after that, missing her final seven shot attempts.

Ionescu said she felt good after the game, despite the rough second half. She averaged 18.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds last season and was happy to be back on the court. When she went down against Connecticut on May 3, she knew the injury wasn’t major, but that it was going to cost her some time.

She received a huge ovation from the crowd when she was introduced in her customary last spot in the lineup. Ionescu helped New York get out to an 11-2 lead, working well with her former Oregon and new Liberty teammate Satou Sabally. It was the first time the pair had played together in a regular-season game this season.

Unfortunately, the early run didn’t last and New York dropped its second consecutive game.

Ionescu doesn’t have much recovery time as the Liberty face Portland on Monday night in the second half of a back-to-back.

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