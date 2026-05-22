Rhyne Howard scores 25 points, Dream close on 23-5 run to beat Wings 86-69

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 25 points and eight assists as the Atlanta Dream started fast and…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 25 points and eight assists as the Atlanta Dream started fast and finished strong to defeat the Dallas Wings 86-69 on Friday night.

The Dream (3-1) raced to a 16-3 lead to open the game. The Wings (3-3) clawed back and took their only lead, 64-63, with 7:35 to play, but Atlanta closed with a 23-5 flourish.

Allisha Gray had 16 points and Angel Reese had 15 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta. Howard had missed the previous game while in the concussion protocol.

Awak Kuler had 16 points off the bench to lead Dallas. Odyssey Sims had 14 and Jessica Shepard 10. Paige Bueckers, who averages 20.8 points, was held to seven points and Arike Ogumbowale had two, 15 below her average. Bueckers and Ogumbowale combined to shoot 4 of 24.

The Wings started 1 of 17 from the field. Overall, they shot 38% (28 of 74), going 7 of 28 from 3-point range and 6 of 12 from the foul line.

The Dream shot 55% (34 of 62), going 6 of 15 behind the arc and 12 of 13 from the foul line. That helped them overcome 17 turnovers.

Rookie Azzi Fudd hit a 3-pointer 6:12 into the game for the first Dallas basket. The Dream led 19-5 after one quarter.

Dallas started the second quarter with the first eight points, but the Dream recovered and led 44-31 at the half.

Up next

Wings: At New York on Sunday.

Dream: Host Phoenix on Sunday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.