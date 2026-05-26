Portland takes on Connecticut in non-conference matchup

Connecticut Sun (1-7, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (4-3) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The Portland…

Connecticut Sun (1-7, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (4-3)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Fire host the Connecticut Sun in a non-conference matchup.

Portland takes the court for the eighth game in franchise history. The Fire beat the New York Liberty 81-74 in their most recent game.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall last season while going 4-18 on the road. The Sun shot 41.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Fire: None listed.

Sun: Brittney Griner: day to day (rib), Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

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