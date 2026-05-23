Portland Fire roll past Toronto Tempo 99-80 in first matchup between WNBA expansion teams

TORONTO (AP) — Emily Engstler had 16 points and seven rebounds, Portland dominated the second half, and the Fire defeated…

TORONTO (AP) — Emily Engstler had 16 points and seven rebounds, Portland dominated the second half, and the Fire defeated the Toronto Tempo 99-80 on Saturday in the inaugural matchup between these two expansion teams.

The Fire led 66-61 through three quarters and a 3-pointer from Nyadiew Puoch capped an 11-0 run early in the fourth that left Portland in command, 77-63. The Fire (3-3) scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and came up just short of the first 100-point game in their inaugural season. Portland outscored Toronto 55-36 in the second half.

Carla Leite had 15 points and nine assists for Portland, Bridget Carleton added 15 points, Megan Gustafson had 14 and Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 12 for the Fire. Engstler blocked four shots.

Marina Mabrey had 19 points and eight assists for Toronto (3-4) and rookie Kiki Rice matched her season high with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Brittney Sykes had 10 points.

There were 10 lead changes in the first 15 minutes of play, the last coming on a 3-pointer by Mabrey that started a 9-0 run by the Tempo for a 39-30 lead. After a timeout, Portland rallied and eventually took a 42-40 lead with about a minute left in the half. It was 44-all at halftime.

Mabrey had 15 points and seven assists in the first half.

Nyara Sabally returned from a two-game absence with a neck injury for Toronto. She scored nine points in 23 minutes of playing time.

Portland’s Karlie Samuelson, who has been out with a left foot injury, was listed as available but did not make her season debut.

Up next

Portland: at New York on Monday.

Toronto: at Chicago on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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