Connecticut faces Dallas, looks to stop 4-game slide

Connecticut Sun (7-22, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (18-11, 8-6 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Connecticut Sun (7-22, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (18-11, 8-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun comes into the matchup against Dallas Wings as losers of four in a row.

The Wings have gone 8-5 at home. Dallas is second in the WNBA with 22.3 assists per game. Paige Bueckers leads the Wings averaging 6.0.

The Sun have gone 3-12 away from home. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Nelson-Ododa averaging 4.2.

Dallas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Dallas gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 86-83 on July 3, with Bueckers scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson-Ododa is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Sun. Kennedy Burke is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 91.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Sun: 3-7, averaging 82.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (knee), Brittney Griner: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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