Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Series Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Overview of the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Make Trades Before and During the Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Team Probability New York Knicks 57.5% Cleveland Cavaliers 42.5%

Polymarket Promo Code: Guide to Sign Up

Create Your Account: Click here to register. You’ll enter standard info like your name, email address, and date of birth to build your profile. Verify Your Identity: To keep things secure and compliant, simply provide a valid ID to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, type in the Polymarket promo code WTOP to ensure your account is linked to this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by funding your bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $20.