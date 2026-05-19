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Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Series Predictions

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There is nothing quite like the thrill of playoff basketball, and we’ve got a real chance to score a nice payday tonight. If you’ve been looking to elevate your strategy and get into the action, new customers can register here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to unlock a fantastic welcome offer: make an initial deposit of at least $20, and you’ll get a $50 sign-up bonus.
We can take that extra capital and put it straight to work on tonight’s postseason showdown between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The best part? You have the flexibility to use these bonus funds on this exact matchup or hold onto them to target any other NBA games happening during the conference finals.

Overview of the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

This exclusive promotion is built from the ground up for new Polymarket customers who want to trade on tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers clash. Once you sign up and make an initial deposit of at least $20, you’ll automatically unlock a $50 sign-up bonus. That means you get an extra 50 bucks in your bankroll to take a swing at the action going down under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. To claim this offer, there are just a few simple rules we need to follow. This is strictly for first-time accounts, so existing players will have to sit this one out. You also need to be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible US state when setting up your account and making that qualifying deposit.

Make Trades Before and During the Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Team Probability
New York Knicks 57.5%
Cleveland Cavaliers 42.5%
Because Polymarket operates on event contracts based on probability, our strategy looks a little different than traditional sportsbooks. Let’s break down the math. If we take our full $50 sign-up bonus and trade it on the favored New York Knicks at 57.5% (meaning shares cost roughly 57.5 cents each), a win would yield approximately $36.95 in pure profit. But, if you want to chase a bigger payout and take a chance on the underdog, placing that $50 on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 42.5 cents per share would net us roughly $67.64 in profit if they can steal a victory on the road. When we handicap the postseason numbers, New York has a serious edge that justifies their status as the favorite. The Knicks are rocking a massive 19.8 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), leaving Cleveland’s 2.7 Net Rate in the dust. They are also dominating the glass with a 56.0% Total Rebound Percentage, compared to the Cavs’ 50.9%. With clear, measurable advantages in both scoring efficiency and rebounding, the Knicks are an incredibly strong, statistically backed choice for our portfolio tonight.

Polymarket Promo Code: Guide to Sign Up

Claiming your $50 bonus is a breeze. Let’s walk through exactly how to activate your Polymarket promo code before tip-off so we can get right into the action:
  1. Create Your Account: Click here to register. You’ll enter standard info like your name, email address, and date of birth to build your profile.
  2. Verify Your Identity: To keep things secure and compliant, simply provide a valid ID to verify your new account.
  3. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, type in the Polymarket promo code WTOP to ensure your account is linked to this specific welcome offer.
  4. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by funding your bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $20.
Once that initial deposit clears, your $50 bonus automatically drops into your account. There is nothing better than having extra house money to trade on tonight’s playoff matchup or any other market that catches our eye.

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