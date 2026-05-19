Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Series Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesThere is nothing quite like the thrill of playoff basketball, and we’ve got a real chance to score a nice payday tonight. If you’ve been looking to elevate your strategy and get into the action, new customers can register here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to unlock a fantastic welcome offer: make an initial deposit of at least $20, and you’ll get a $50 sign-up bonus. We can take that extra capital and put it straight to work on tonight’s postseason showdown between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The best part? You have the flexibility to use these bonus funds on this exact matchup or hold onto them to target any other NBA games happening during the conference finals.
Overview of the Polymarket Promo Code WTOPThis exclusive promotion is built from the ground up for new Polymarket customers who want to trade on tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers clash. Once you sign up and make an initial deposit of at least $20, you’ll automatically unlock a $50 sign-up bonus. That means you get an extra 50 bucks in your bankroll to take a swing at the action going down under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. To claim this offer, there are just a few simple rules we need to follow. This is strictly for first-time accounts, so existing players will have to sit this one out. You also need to be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible US state when setting up your account and making that qualifying deposit.
Make Trades Before and During the Cavaliers vs. Knicks
|Team
|Probability
|New York Knicks
|57.5%
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|42.5%
Polymarket Promo Code: Guide to Sign UpClaiming your $50 bonus is a breeze. Let’s walk through exactly how to activate your Polymarket promo code before tip-off so we can get right into the action:
- Create Your Account: Click here to register. You’ll enter standard info like your name, email address, and date of birth to build your profile.
- Verify Your Identity: To keep things secure and compliant, simply provide a valid ID to verify your new account.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, type in the Polymarket promo code WTOP to ensure your account is linked to this specific welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by funding your bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $20.