Pirates place Joey Bart on the 10-day IL with a left foot infection and call up Endy Rodriguez

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Joey Bart on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Joey Bart on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left foot infection.

Bart is hitting .259 with two homers and nine RBIs for the Pirates while splitting starting catching duties with Henry Davis.

The Pirates called up catcher/designated hitter Endy Rodriguez from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Bart’s place on the roster. Rodriguez was hitting .221 with one home run and 16 RBIs at the time of his call-up.

Once considered a contender to be Pittsburgh’s everyday catcher, Rodriguez has spent the last two-plus years trying to regain his form after undergoing left elbow surgery in late 2023 and right elbow surgery last year.

Pittsburgh also called up Australian-born reliever Brandan Bidois from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned reliever Cam Sanders back to the minors.

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