Phillies host the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (15-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-21, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (15-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-21, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -222, Rockies +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 17-21 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Phillies rank seventh in the NL with 41 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Colorado is 15-23 overall and 7-12 in road games. The Rockies have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .275 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 12 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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