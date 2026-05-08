Cardinals bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Padres

St. Louis Cardinals (22-15, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (22-15, second in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (22-15, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (22-15, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (2-2, 2.52 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Padres: Griffin Canning (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -150, Cardinals +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 11-9 in home games and 22-15 overall. The Padres have gone 15-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis has gone 12-5 on the road and 22-15 overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .454. Jackson Merrill is 12 for 41 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker has eight doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 13 for 39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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