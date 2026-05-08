Mets visit the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

New York Mets (14-23, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

New York Mets (14-23, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-3, 6.61 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -142, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Arizona is 17-19 overall and 10-8 at home. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .402.

New York has a 14-23 record overall and an 8-11 record on the road. The Mets have an 8-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has seven doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 36 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Mark Vientos ranks second on the Mets with eight extra base hits (four doubles and four home runs). Juan Soto is 11 for 37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.