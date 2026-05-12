PGA Championship takes center stage and Nelly Korda returns to LPGA Tour in Cincinnati

PGA of America PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Course: Aronimink GC. Yardage: 7,394. Par: 70. Prize money: TBA ($19…

PGA of America

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Course: Aronimink GC. Yardage: 7,394. Par: 70.

Prize money: TBA ($19 million in 2025). Winner’s share: TBA ($3,420,000 in 2025).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS and Paramount+).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last year: Scheffler closed with an even-par 71 to win by five shots. He became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to win his first three majors by three shots or more.

Notes: The PGA Championship returns to Aronimink for the first time since Gary Player won in 1972. … The field has 98 of the top 100 players from the world ranking. … Jordan Spieth needs to win the PGA Championship to become the seventh player with the career Grand Slam. … Rory McIlroy and Scheffler have combined to win four of the last five majors. … McIlroy will try to become the first player since Spieth to win the first two majors of the year. … The Philadelphia area last had a major championship in 2013 at the U.S. Open. … Justin Rose (2010 AT&T National) and Keegan Bradley (2018 BMW Championship) are past winners at Aronimink. … The top 60 in the world after this week will be exempt for the U.S. Open. … Americans have won the PGA Championship the last 10 times, the longest such streak of any major. … The PGA Championship has been played on 75 golf courses since it began in 1916.

Next year: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.

Online: https://www.pgachampionship.com/

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LPGA Tour

KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONS

Site: Cincinnati.

Course: Maketewah CC. Yardage: 6,416. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Charley Hull.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Jeeno Thitikul won the Mizuho Americas Open.

Notes: Nelly Korda will be going for her third straight victory. She won her third major at The Chevron Open, then the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba before taking off last week. … Jeeno Thitikul is in the field after her victory last week in the Mizuho Americas Open. … Korda has played in the final group in each of her six tournaments this year, with three wins and three runner-up finishes. The last player to start a season with six events and no worse than second place was Annika Sorenstam in 2001. … The field features seven of the top 10 from the women’s world ranking. … Korda, Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim and Hannah Green each have won two times on the LPGA Tour this season. A year ago, it took until October before Thitikul became the first multiple winner of the season. … The tournament is in its fifth year and has moved to May after previously being in September. … Maketewah is the third course used for the tournament.

Next tournament: ShopRite LPGA on May 29-31.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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Korn Ferry Tour

COLONIAL LIFE CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Elgin, South Carolina.

Course: The Woodcreek Club. Yardage: 7,032. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last tournament: Dylan Menante won the Tulum Championship.

Next week: Visit Knoxville Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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PGA Tour

Last week: Kristoffer Reitan won the Truist Championship and Brandt Snedeker won the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Next week: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

FedEx Cup leader: Cameron Young.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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European tour

Last week: Yurav Premlall won the Catalunya Championship.

Next tournament: Austrian Alpine Open on May 28-31.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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LIV Golf League

Last week: Lucas Herbert won LIV Golf Virginia.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Korea on May 28-31.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Boo Weekley won the Insperity Invitational.

Next week: Trophy Hassan II.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Other tours

Epson Tour: Copper Rock Championship, Copper Rock GC, Hurricane, Utah. Previous winner: Gina Kim. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Amundi German Masters, Green Eagle GC, Hamburg, Germany. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Shannon Tan. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Catalunya Challenge, Fontanals GC, Girona, Spain. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru. Defending champion: Hunter Wolcott. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro-Am, Irene CC, Centurion, South Africa. Defending champion: Luis Carrera. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Sky RKB Ladies Classic, Fukuokaraizan GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Sora Kamiya. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Doosan Match Play, Ladena GC, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Yewon Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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