Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited Washington at Penn State — Big Ten Plus St. John’s (NY) at…

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Washington at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

St. John’s (NY) at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — NBCS Bay Area, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV

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