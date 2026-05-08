Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Washington at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
St. John’s (NY) at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pittsburgh at San Francisco — NBCS Bay Area, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV
MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV
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