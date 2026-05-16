Jalen Duren bounces back after struggling in Game 5 to keep Pistons’ season alive

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Duren helped keep the Detroit Pistons’ season alive after struggling for most of their Eastern Conference…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Duren helped keep the Detroit Pistons’ season alive after struggling for most of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit’s All-Star center had 15 points and 11 rebounds in Friday night’s 115-94 victory that forced a Game 7 on Sunday.

It was a strong performance by Duren, who was benched for the final 17 minutes of Detroit’s 117-113 overtime loss on Wednesday.

“My confidence never wavered in myself. I know what I can do. I know what I can be and try to keep it rolling,” Duren said. “I’m playing my best basketball when I’m being assertive and picking my spots. I think early on I was just getting a groove.”

Duren had struggled for most of the series when being matched up against Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen, but he made his presence felt in the paint on Friday night. His 11 rebounds equaled what he had in the last three games and his three blocked shots matched what he had totaled in the series.

Duren — who was 7 of 10 from the field — also had four of Detroit’s 13 offensive boards.

“His aggression was great when he had the ball, when he didn’t have the ball going, rebounding outside of his area. He did a lot of great things tonight and that’s who he is,” said Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who had 21 points.

Duren left for a six-minute stretch during the third quarter after appearing to roll his left ankle while driving to the rim. He briefly left the bench but returned and was back in the game for the fourth quarter.

Duren had six points and four rebounds in seven minutes during the fourth.

“I thought it was huge for JD to be able to get going a little bit, but it starts with the rebounding part of it, what he was doing defensively for us, his communication,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “The four offensive rebounds are huge. That means he’s imposing his will on the game and then all the other stuff comes from there from that.”

Bickerstaff and the Pistons will look for Duren to have another big Game 7. He had 15 points and 15 rebounds in Detroit’s 116-94 victory over the Orlando Magic on May 3.

“I think Game 7 is always fun because the crowd is going to be super hype and we get to play at home. I like us in do-or-die situations. That’s our best moments,” Duren said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.