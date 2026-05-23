Oklahoma City visits San Antonio with 2-1 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San…

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -1.5; over/under is 219.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last matchup 123-108 on Saturday, led by 26 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26.

The Spurs are 36-16 in conference games. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Thunder are 41-11 in conference play. Oklahoma City is fifth in the NBA scoring 119.0 points per game while shooting 48.4%.

The Spurs make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.7%). The Thunder average 7.5 more points per game (119.0) than the Spurs give up to opponents (111.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Stephon Castle is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Thunder. Alex Caruso is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 121.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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