OG Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock a lucrative welcome bonus by utilizing the latest OG promo code offer. Rather than a flat reward, this offer builds your bankroll in stages, allowing you to claim up to $100 in bonuses by completing simple account milestones. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to dive right into the action for tonight’s Cavaliers-Knicks showdown or explore other sports, these promotional bonuses can be used for today’s NBA matchup as well as any NBA, NHL, or MLB game on the board this week.

OG Promo Code for NBA

Before tip-off between the Knicks and Cavaliers, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick snapshot of the current OG offer available for tonight’s NBA action:

OG Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Claim up to $100 in tiered bonuses Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Taking advantage of the latest OG promo code is the perfect way for new users to build their bankroll ahead of tonight’s tip-off. This exclusive promotion is strictly available to new OG customers and rewards you as you establish your account. The bonus structure is straightforward and provides clear value at every step: earn $5 for verifying your email address, $10 for verifying your phone number, and $15 for completing your identity verification. From there, making your first deposit of at least $10 earns an additional $20 in bonuses, and placing your first trade of $10 or more unlocks the final $50 in bonuses.

Once your account is loaded with these promotional funds, you can immediately put them into action. Whether you are backing the New York Knicks to defend their home floor at Madison Square Garden or riding with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, these bonuses provide excellent flexibility to attack tonight’s NBA postseason slate or any other market on the board.

How to Use Your OG NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your OG NBA promo to work, here are the current consensus lines for tonight’s matchup at Madison Square Garden:

Market New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline -278 -119 Spread N/A N/A Total (O/U) Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

(Note: Standard point spreads are not currently listed on the consensus board for this matchup).

Best Bets to Consider Targeting the Over (216.5) looks to be a highly favorable angle tonight. The betting trends strongly align on both sides of the court: the over has hit in four of the Cavaliers’ last five playoff games, and it has also cashed in four of the Knicks’ last six overall games—including four of their last five when favored.

While current spread odds are unavailable, New York has been a covering machine in certain spots, going 5-1 against the spread following a win over their last six games. However, Cleveland boasts a 4-1 record against top-10 scoring defenses and winning opponents over their last five games, making them a live underdog on the moneyline at -119.

Intriguing Statistical Angles While individual player prop markets are not currently posted for this contest, the underlying team metrics from the 2025 postseason show a stark contrast. The Knicks have been dominant, posting a massive 19.8 Net Rating alongside a 56.0% Total Rebound Percentage. They are thoroughly controlling the glass and the scoreboard compared to the Cavaliers, who enter the matchup with a 2.7 Net Rating and a 50.9% team rebound percentage. Depending on how the lines move closer to tip-off, New York’s rebounding dominance makes them a sturdy foundational piece for any promo-backed wager.

How to Activate Your OG Promo Code

Ready to get started? Claiming your promotional offer ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to earn your tiered bonuses and maximize your account value: