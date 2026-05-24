Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Bonus For Thunder-Spurs, MLB Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Novig promo code WTOP50 to gear up for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 tonight. Spend $5 on the game and unlock $50 in Novig Coins from this welcome offer after you click here and register.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 Coins For Thunder-Spurs

Whether your analysis points toward backing the Thunder on the road or the Spurs at home, claiming this sign-up bonus is the optimal way to capitalize on prediction markets. Here is a breakdown of the exclusive welcome offer available for tonight’s matchup:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified On May 24th, 2026

This exclusive Novig promo code provides a structured entry point for new users. By registering an account and executing a nominal $5 purchase, you automatically unlock $50 in Novig coins. This 10x return on your initial transaction offers a strategic way to build your early bankroll, allowing you to explore the platform’s predictive markets in free mode. Securing these promotional funds positions you to capitalize on the upcoming sports schedule, specifically tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs clash.

Novig Thunder-Spurs Game 4 Markets

Before finalizing your positions, it is essential to review the current markets for the matchup between San Antonio and Oklahoma City:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Oklahoma City Thunder +114 +1.5 (-105) Over 219.5 (+112) San Antonio Spurs -116 -1.5 (-110) Under 219.5 (-115)

Oklahoma City presents a statistically sound case as a slight road underdog. The Thunder are a highly profitable 4-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog over their last five games, and 5-2 ATS in their last seven overall. Supported by a 9-1 straight-up record in their last 10 games, taking Oklahoma City +1.5 offers quantifiable value.

Conversely, moneyline traders can look to San Antonio’s verified home-court advantage. The Spurs are backed by a 15-5 straight-up record at the Frost Bank Center in their last 20 home contests, alongside a 23-7 winning stretch over their last 30 games overall.

Finally, the totals market presents the most consistent historical trend. The Over (currently set at 219.5) has cashed in each of the first three games this series. Projecting a continuation of this high-scoring offensive output is a highly logical play.

Sunday’s MLB Slate: Additional Ways To Play

The utility of your $50 in Novig coins extends beyond the basketball court. The upcoming baseball schedule offers several intriguing matchups for traders. You can also deploy your promotional funds on Sunday’s MLB games, featuring:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Applying the same approach to these MLB matchups ensures you maximize the value of your welcome bonus across multiple sports.

Sign Up With Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Activating this offer requires a methodical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus ahead of the game:

Sign Up: Register a new account here by providing standard identity verification details, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to ensure a secure account environment. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP50 during the registration process to successfully bind the exclusive offer to your profile. Fund Your Account: Execute a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Make Your Trade: Spend a minimum of $5 within the app. This initial purchase can be applied to the Thunder, the Spurs, or any of the MLB markets discussed above.

Once your qualifying $5 transaction is complete, your $50 in Novig coins will be activated, providing you with a significant advantage as you begin your sports trading journey.