Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 in Novig Coins for NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of NBA playoff basketball, and if you are looking to elevate your action, we’ve got a real chance for a nice pay day tonight. For new customers, the Novig promo code WTOP50 unlocks an incredible welcome offer ahead of Thursday in the NBA playoffs. By signing up here, you can claim 50 in Novig Coins after a $5 play.

Novig isn’t your standard sportsbook; it is an innovative prediction market, which means you are getting a unique edge on your entries. This exclusive discount gives you the flexibility to back your favorite matchups, whether you are targeting today’s Lakers and Thunder game, or looking ahead to other NBA clashes across the board this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for the NBA Playoffs

I’m placing these predictions right alongside you, and let me tell you, this welcome package is the perfect way to build your bankroll. By using the Novig promo code WTOP50, eligible new Novig users score 50 Novig Coins. All it takes is a $5 play, and the outcome doesn’t matter.

Operating as a unique virtual currency, these Novig Coins are your ticket to “free mode.” It is an incredible tool that allows us to test out new prediction strategies—like figuring out the perfect spots to lay the points—without risking any of our own capital.

Making Predictions on Thursday’s Games

If you want to put your new Novig promo to work tonight, there are two compelling playoff matchups on the board. Check out the consensus odds for tonight’s action below:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -15.5 (-108) / LAL +15.5 (-112) 210.5 (O -112 / U -108) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 (-109) / CLE +3.5 (-111) 215.5 (O -111 / U -109)

Laying heavy points can feel intimidating, but OKC gives us a real chance to cash a nice pay day. The Thunder carry an elite 18.6 Net Rate into this matchup compared to the Lakers’ 1.2. They are on a five-game winning streak and have dominated Los Angeles in their last six meetings. With the Lakers struggling to cover—going a dismal 1-3 Against The Spread (ATS) in their last four playoff games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games—we are confidently laying the points with OKC.

And**** Detroit matches up incredibly well against Cleveland. The Pistons boast a superior Net Rate (6.6 to 1.8) and control the glass with a better team total rebound percentage (53.0% to 52.0%). They are reliable favorites, sitting at 3-1 ATS when laying points over their last four. Meanwhile, Cleveland is a rough 1-6 ATS on the road against top-10 scoring defenses.

If you prefer attacking the totals, here is a sharp trend to key in on: the Over has hit in three of the Cavaliers’ last four games following a loss.

How to Apply the Novig Promo Code

Ready to lock in these entries before tip-off? Let’s get you set up. Follow these simple steps to activate your Novig promo and grab the bonus: