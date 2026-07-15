Council members push back on plan to keep National Guard troops in DC into 2029

"We've made it clear over and over again that we don't want these National Guard troops from other states,” D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson said.

Several members of the D.C. Council criticized plans to extend the National Guard mission in the District through the next Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2029, unless President Donald Trump ends it sooner.

On Friday, 7News confirmed a March report from ABC News about the plans for the extended deployment. A Pentagon official said the mission will continue until “law and order” is restored in the nation’s capital and that it remains committed to supporting D.C. police and federal law enforcement partners.

Also last week, the council members sent letters to governors urging them to recall National Guard troops deployed to support July Fourth and America 250 events. They argued that when the celebrations end, the participating states should bring their Guard members home.

Speaking Tuesday, Council Chair Phil Mendelson said the District remains in court challenging the deployment.

“We’ve made it clear — We, meaning the citizens as well as the government — We’ve made it clear over and over again that we don’t want these National Guard troops from other states,” Mendelson said.

“Our National Guard needs to be used, utilized for national emergencies, and not in this way,” Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George told WTOP.

Public Safety Committee chair and Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto said National Guard troops are not the right tool for public safety in the District.

“To have National Guard troops sent here from states across the nation who are armed, who are not trained in our laws, does not help us advance public safety and is not the right path forward,” Pinto told reporters.

Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker called the extension “dangerous” and said Americans should be concerned about armed military personnel remaining in the nation’s capital through an election season.

“It should give us all great pause,” Parker told WTOP.

At-Large Council member Christina Henderson questioned the value of the deployment and called on governors to withdraw their troops.

“Their governors need to call their guard home, and we need to end this charade,” Henderson said.

Ward 8 Council member Trayon White focused on the broader federal law enforcement presence in the District.

“I think it’s bigger than the National Guards. For us it’s the over-policing of the federal agents and officers all across the district,” White said.

He said residents have raised concerns about accountability for federal officers operating in D.C.

The criticism comes as DC police data show overall crime in D.C. is down 20% so far this year compared with the same period in 2025. The numbers show homicides are down 39% and property crime is down 23% year to date.

When WTOP reached out to the Joint Task Force overseeing the mission, a spokesperson referred questions about the extension to the White House. WTOP has not received a response.

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