Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim 50 in Novig Coins for Cavs-Pistons, Thunder-Lakers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to step up your prediction game and find an edge, I’ve got just the ticket. By signing up here with the Novig promo code WTOP50, new customers can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of the next NBA playoff game between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Novig isn’t just your standard platform; it is a prediction market that will give new users a reward on their first trade. When you sign up and use promo code WTOP50, you can play $5 to get 50 in Novig Coins.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Playoff Action

Before the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off, let’s make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Novig offer available to new users:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Play $5, Get 50 Novig Coins Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

As a new Novig user, you are claiming an exciting welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup. Whether you are backing Cleveland on their home floor at Rocket Arena or taking a chance on Detroit, this promotion provides a highly lucrative starting point for your first order.

Please note that this offer is strictly limited to new users. The welcome package equips you with Novig Coins. Think of these coins as your training wheels—a virtual currency used exclusively in the platform’s free mode. This gives us the perfect opportunity to test out different handicapping strategies and familiarize ourselves with the interface before risking real capital on tonight’s NBA action.

Ways to Use the Novig Coins on Monday Night

If you are looking to put your promo to work and chase a bigger payout, tonight’s two-game slate offers some fascinating numbers to dissect. Let’s look at the morning line. Here are the current consensus odds for the matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -3.5 (-112) / DET +3.5 (-108) 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL +10.5 (-104) / OKC -10.5 (-117) 214.5

When hunting for the best bets tonight, team trends point to a few highly relevant angles from these NBA playoffs.

I’m placing my focus on the early game, where the Cleveland Cavaliers sit as 3.5-point favorites. Backing Cleveland to cover the spread at home has been incredibly profitable in this exact spot; the Cavaliers are 6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last seven playoff games as a home favorite. If you are eyeing the 213.5 total, keep in mind that the Over has hit in six of Cleveland’s last seven home games as a favorite, and in six of Detroit’s last eight games following a loss.

For the late tip-off, the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder arrive in Los Angeles riding a five-game playoff winning streak. They are heavy 10.5-point road favorites against the Lakers.

I know laying double-digit points is intimidating, but before you fade Los Angeles, remember they have been a tough out at Rocket Arena, posting a stellar 13-4 ATS record on their home floor over their last 17 games. If you prefer betting the total of 214.5, the Over has cashed in five of the Thunder’s last six games when favored.

Beyond the Hardwood: MLB and NHL Playoff Markets

You don’t have to limit your wagers to just basketball. One of the best ways to build a bankroll is by finding value wherever it hides. Novig features markets for other major sports, giving us a real chance to diversify.

Whether you want to take your strategies over to the diamond for MLB action or hit the ice for the NHL playoffs, you can use your new account to explore a wide variety of sporting events all year long.

How to Activate Your Novig Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these quick steps to activate your discount before tip-off:

Create Your Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide valid proof of identification to ensure a secure setup. Enter the Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter Novig promo code WTOP50. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit with any payment method. Place Your Order: Play $5 to trigger your 50 Novig Coins.

With Novig Coins operating in free mode, you have the ultimate sandbox to sharpen your skills and dial in your predictions without the stress.