Nogic scores 27 points, Mercury blow big lead before topping Sky 91-83

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury topped the Chicago Sky 91-83 on Friday night…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury topped the Chicago Sky 91-83 on Friday night after blowing a 17-point lead in the second half.

Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper both had 17 points for the Mercury (2-2). They combined with Nogic, a 28-year-old rookie from Serbia, for the final seven points, four rebounds and two steals after the Sky (2-1) pulled within one point at 84-83 with 2:09 to play.

Natasha Mack had 10 points for Phoenix, which went 37 of 41 from the foul line on coach Nate Tibbetts’ 49th birthday.

Rickea Jackson scored 29 points for Chicago, which was 19 of 23 from the foul line. Rookie Gabriela Jaquez had 13 points, but Kamilla Cardoso was held to seven. Skylar Diggins, who was averaging 18 points, failed to score before an eye injury ended her night in second quarter.

The Sky took their first lead at 75-73 on Jackson’s 3-pointer with less than six minutes to play. She also gave Chicago an 80-79 lead with 3:49 to go.

The Mercury led 45-35 at halftime after going up 45-30 when Nogic made a free throw following a technical foul on Chicago coach Tyler Marsh.

Phoenix pushed the lead to 17 at 54-37, but the Sky trimmed the deficit to 69-59 at the end of the third quarter.

Up next

Sky: Cap their season-opening four-game road trip at Minnesota on Sunday.

Mercury: Play their third straight home game against Toronto on Tuesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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