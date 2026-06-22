Rothesay International Results

Monday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Miyu (1994) Kato, Japan, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Emily Appleton and Alicia Dudeney, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.
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