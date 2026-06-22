Rothesay International Results

Monday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from…

Monday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Miyu (1994) Kato, Japan, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Emily Appleton and Alicia Dudeney, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

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