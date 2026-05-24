New York looks to clinch conference finals against Cleveland in game 4

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Monday,…

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Knicks lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 121-108 in the last matchup on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points, and Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 24.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the league with 28.3 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.0.

The Knicks are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers’ 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.4% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Knicks: 10-0, averaging 122.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Knicks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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