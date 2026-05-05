NBA Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Extended Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Two more second round NBA Playoff series start tonight, and you can capitalize on the Kalshi promo code WTOP, which provides $10 in bonuses. Complete $10 in trades for Game 1 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons or Lakers vs. Thunder to unlock $10 in bonuses. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Confirmed May 5th, 2026

New customers looking to capitalize on the Kalshi new customer welcome offer ahead of postseason action can leverage a lucrative $10 sign-up bonus. With an exciting playoff slate, it is an optimal time to explore prediction markets. To participate and claim the offer, users must simply create an account and execute a first-time deposit of at least $1.

This promotion is strictly eligible for new Kalshi customers only. Your $10 bonus activates automatically after you have made $10 in cumulative trades on their prediction markets, giving you actionable capital to start forecasting the outcomes of tonight’s slate. Kalshi operates legally across all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Matchup Probability Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons CLE 42% / DET 58% Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder LAL 14% / OKC 86%

If you utilize your initial $10 to back the heaviest favorite on the board tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder, a winning trade yields a marginal profit. Conversely, taking a calculated risk on the day’s heaviest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers, returns a large profit on a successful $10 trade.

Looking closely at the underlying metrics, Oklahoma City’s status as a massive favorite is analytically sound. The Thunder boast a dominant 11.1 regular season Net Rating compared to the Lakers’ 1.5. In the more tightly contested matchup, the numbers slightly favor Detroit. The Pistons carry an 8.4 Net Rating, beating out Cleveland’s 4.1 Net Rating.

Wild vs. Avalanche: Stanley Cup Playoff Action

While the NBA offers compelling data points tonight, prediction market opportunities extend onto the ice with the Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche. New Kalshi customers can easily diversify their portfolio by allocating part of their initial $10 trading threshold to this Stanley Cup Playoff clash. Evaluating the underlying metrics—such as expected goals (xG) and high-danger scoring chances—can help identify actionable edges in this critical series matchup just as effectively as analyzing hardwood statistics.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to start trading on tonight’s games? Securing your $10 sign-up bonus is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to establish your new account and activate the offer:

Register an Account: Create your new profile here by inputting standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit standard proof of identification to ensure your account complies with all regulatory and security requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Input the exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration workflow. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to unlock your bonus.

From an operational standpoint, it is important to note that you do not need to risk the entire $10 on a single prediction to satisfy the activation requirements. You can distribute your capital across several smaller trades—such as splitting your volume between various aspects of the Pistons-Cavaliers game or the Wild-Avalanche matchup—as long as the cumulative total of your initial trades reaches $10. Once that $10 threshold is met, your $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically credited to your account and ready for immediate deployment.