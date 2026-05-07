Minnesota, San Antonio meet with series tied 1-1

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday,…

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -3.5; over/under is 216.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves 133-95 in the last meeting on Thursday. Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 21 points, and Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 12.

The Timberwolves are 31-21 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 50.3 points per game in the paint led by Jaden McDaniels averaging 10.5.

The Spurs are 36-16 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 52.1 points per game in the paint led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 11.1.

The Timberwolves make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.1%). The Spurs score 5.2 more points per game (119.8) than the Timberwolves give up (114.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. McDaniels is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (leg).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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