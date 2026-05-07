Knicks take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the 76ers

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Friday,…

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last matchup 108-102 on Wednesday, led by 26 points from Jalen Brunson. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 26.

The 76ers are 27-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.2.

The Knicks are 14-3 against the rest of their division. New York is seventh in the NBA with 45.6 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Knicks with 11.9.

The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 116.5 points per game, 0.4 more than the 116.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 105.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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