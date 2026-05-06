McClanahan’s 3rd scoreless outing in row leads Rays over Blue Jays 3-0 for 12th win in 13 games

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan extended his scoreless streak to 16 2/3 innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan extended his scoreless streak to 16 2/3 innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep for their 12th win in 13 games.

Tampa Bay has allowed 17 runs over the 13 games. The Rays have three shutouts in that span and have given up one run five times.

McClanahan (4-2) yielded two hits over 5 2/3 innings in his third straight scoreless outing, struck out four and walked one. Kevin Kelly, Garrett Cleavinger, Bryan Baker and Ian Seymour finished the four-hitter, with Seymour getting three straight outs for his first professional save.

Tampa Bay has won 10 straight home games and is 14-4 at home in its first season back at Tropicana Field following a season across the bay at Steinbrenner Field while repairs were made at the Trop following damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

Defending AL champion Toronto had lost four straight and five of seven, dropping to 16-21.

Patrick Corbin (1-1) gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Tampa Bay took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Johnny DeLuca hit an RBI double and scored on Chandler Simpson’s two-out RBI single.

Cedric Mullins scored from third on an eighth-inning error by second baseman Ernie Clement on his throw wide of first trying to complete an inning-inning double play on DeLuca’s grounder.

Up Next

Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (2-1) starts Friday in the first game a of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels and LHP Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28).

Rays RHP Griffin Jax (1-2 5.14) starts the opener of a four-game series on Thursday at Boston, which sends LHP Jake Bennett (1-0, 1.80) to the mound.

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