Lucas Giolito and 4 relievers pitch the Padres to a 2-0 win over the Athletics

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the San Diego Padres beat the…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the San Diego Padres beat the Athletics 2-0 on Saturday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ty France each drove in a run for the Padres, who have won six of eight. They mustered only two hits themselves, but took advantage of six early walks by A’s starter J.T. Ginn (2-3).

Five days earlier, Ginn took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels before giving up a leadoff single to Adam Frazier and a two-run homer to Zach Neto in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss.

This time, the right-hander lasted only 2 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow any hits, but he walked six of the 14 batters he faced and plunked Tatis with a bases-loaded pitch in the second.

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