Liberty start season at home against the Sun

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 160.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty start the season at home against the Connecticut Sun.

New York went 15-5 in Eastern Conference action and 17-5 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Liberty averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall last season while going 7-14 in Eastern Conference play. The Sun averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: out (ankle).

Sun: Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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