Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB, NHL Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As of May 20, 2026 the Kalshi promo code WTOP will give new Kalshi customers a sweet $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades.







Whether you’re forecasting tonight’s Spurs-Thunder duel, another NBA playoff battle this week, or even pivoting to the baseball diamond for the May 20 MLB games, this welcome offer gives you the perfect jumpstart. Let’s break down how to get your funds humming.

Kalshi Promo Code Key Details

Some quick facts for Kalshi promo code WTOP:

Kalshi promo code: WTOP

WTOP New customer bonus: $10 sign-up bonus

$10 sign-up bonus Minimum first deposit: $1

$1 Bonus unlock requirement: Make $10 in total trades

Make $10 in total trades Eligibility: New Kalshi customers only; must be 18+ and present in the U.S.

New Kalshi customers only; must be 18+ and present in the U.S. Featured market: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Get your bankroll ready for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder by claiming this lock of a welcome offer. Use the table below for the quick details on the current Kalshi promotion:

To fully unlock that $10 bonus and slam the door on this promotion, eligible users just need to place a total of $10 in trades. Kalshi is legally live and humming in all 50 states, provided you’re 18 or older to play. Keep in mind, this lock of an offer is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers making their debut on the platform.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines and into the game? Firing up your account ahead of tonight’s Spurs-Thunder playoff war is an absolute breeze. Follow this simple playbook to secure your welcome offer:

Download the App: Hit the app store and download Kalshi straight to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a profile by entering your standard personal details. As part of standard regulatory protocol, you will need to submit valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, lock in the Kalshi promo code WTOP to attach this lucrative welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you need to make $10 worth of total trades. You don’t have to sweat a single $10 forecast—feel free to spread your predictions out. A cumulative sum of $10 in trades is all it takes.

Once your total trade volume hits that $10 mark—whether you’re backing the Spurs, the Thunder, or looking at MLB action—your $10 sign-up bonus will officially hit your account, ready for your next big play.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Spurs vs. Thunder

Let’s look at the payout breakdown if you decide to lay your required $10 in trades on the moneyline. If you roll with the heavily favored Thunder (-249) to hold court at home, a winning trade nets you a modest $4.02 profit, cashing out at $14.02 total. Conversely, if you back the underdog Spurs (+203) to rip into OKC’s momentum, a successful forecast yields a handsome $20.30 profit, bringing your total payout to $30.30.