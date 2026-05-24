Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get 10 Sign Up Bonus for MLB, NBA, Indy 500

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock a special welcome offer ahead of Sunday MLB, the Indianapolis 500, Spurs-Thunder or any other game by using Kalshi promo code WTOP. Users can claim a $10 sign-up bonus after executing $10 in prediction market trades on the platform. Click here to start signing up.

This provides a structured, engaging way to back your forecasts for the Spurs-Thunder series. The bonus funds are highly versatile and can be used on any NBA game this week, throughout the current round of the playoffs, or even to trade on the wide array of available NHL and MLB prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Welcome Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On May 24, 2026

New Kalshi customers looking to enter the prediction market for the postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder can easily take advantage of this promotional offer. To qualify, eligible new users must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once the account is funded, the $10 sign-up bonus activates after the user makes $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

After meeting the initial $10 trading requirement, the $10 bonus credits directly to the account. Kalshi is completely legal and available in all 50 states, ensuring fans across the country can participate in the platform’s diverse markets. Users must be at least 18 years old to play and claim this welcome bonus.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 4 Probability

Team Win Probability San Antonio Spurs 56% Oklahoma City Thunder 44%

When evaluating which team presents the better value, recent postseason performance offers a clearer picture. Oklahoma City has been highly efficient throughout the playoffs, displaying stellar offensive execution. However, the Spurs hold a clear advantage when it comes to securing extra possessions, consistently generating second-chance opportunities that give them a distinct edge over the Thunder in tightly contested matchups.

Basketball fans can start making predictions on Game 4 or look at different options. Make a prediction on which team will win the Western Conference Finals, individual player stats, the NBA Finals and more.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Spurs versus Thunder game is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to set up your account and unlock your bonus funds:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account, as required by legal regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will successfully satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically credit to your account. You can then use these funds on the NBA playoffs, upcoming NHL and MLB matchups, or any other prediction market available on the platform.