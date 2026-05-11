Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Lakers-Thunder, NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a valuable welcome offer ahead of the Monday matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By registering, new customers receive a $10 sign-up bonus after executing $10 in trades on the platform. Click here to start signing up.

Whether forecasting the outcome of this pivotal playoff showdown or exploring prediction markets for other NBA games throughout the week, this introductory offer provides the perfect opportunity to get started. Go all in on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport with Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 11, 2026

New Kalshi customers eager to dive into the NBA postseason action can take advantage of an excellent promotional offer. By signing up ahead of the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, users can claim a $10 sign-up bonus to use on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets.

This promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old. Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange, it is available in all 50 states, allowing basketball fans nationwide to participate. To qualify for the offer, a first-time deposit of at least $1 is required. The $10 bonus officially unlocks after users make $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets, giving players ample flexibility to forecast the outcome of the Lakers-Thunder playoff clash.

Monday Night NBA Preview

Matchup Probabilities Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers OKC 81% / LAL 19%% Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers DET 41% / CLE 59%

A quick look at the underlying team profiles shows exactly why Oklahoma City holds the advantage. Los Angeles has not been able to keep pace with Oklahoma City. Luka Doncic’s absence has loomed large in this series. In the other matchup, the Detroit Pistons offer intriguing value against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite Cleveland being the consensus favorite, Detroit features a roster capable of controlling the pace with Cade Cunningham leading the way.

Beyond the hardwood, new Kalshi customers can also use their trades to explore other major sports. As the NHL playoffs heat up and the MLB regular season gets underway, the platform offers a wide variety of prediction markets for hockey and baseball fans alike. From forecasting the winner of the Stanley Cup to trading on upcoming MLB matchups, Kalshi provides comprehensive coverage across the sports landscape.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To activate the offer ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game, follow these simple steps:

Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information and providing valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Start Trading: To fully unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not need to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $10 to qualify for the promotion. As long as the sum of your combined trades reaches $10, the $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account.