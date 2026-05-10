Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA postseason action by using Kalshi promo code WTOP. Grab a $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory bonus provides a perfect opportunity to get involved in the prediction markets for the highly anticipated playoff matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Furthermore, the extra funds can also be applied toward any other NBA game scheduled throughout this week or the current round of the playoffs. Kalshi will raise the stakes for players.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Before the New York Knicks tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers, it is quick and easy to get started with a new account. Here is a brief overview of everything you need to know about claiming your sign-up offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On May 10, 2026

This promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers who want to dive into the NBA postseason slate, which is headlined by a clash between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. By taking advantage of this offer, eligible users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to utilize across Kalshi’s unique prediction markets as the playoff action begins.

To claim the reward, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their account. The $10 bonus will be successfully unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on the platform. Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Sunday NBA Playoffs Preview

Matchup Market Probability New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers NYK to win / PHI to win NYK 51.3% / PHI 48.7% San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves SAS to win / MIN to win SAS 62.4% / MIN 37.6%

When analyzing which teams offer the best value in the prediction markets, a deeper look at postseason statistics paints a clear picture for the marquee matchups. In the Eastern Conference clash, the New York Knicks have demonstrated consistent overall efficiency to gain a statistical edge over the Philadelphia 76ers. The later game tells a similar story, with the San Antonio Spurs utilizing strong offensive execution to become a formidable favorite over the Timberwolves.

Beyond the basketball court, new Kalshi users can also apply their bonus funds to a wide variety of other sports markets, including daily NHL playoff matchups and regular-season MLB action.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and unlock your bonus:

Register an Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to verify and secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Place $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not have to place a single trade worth $10 to qualify. You simply need to reach a cumulative total of $10 in trades. Once your total trading volume hits the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically activated and credited to your account, giving you an extra boost as you follow along with the Knicks and 76ers.