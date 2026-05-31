Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Dodgers-Philly, Sunday MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to create a new account, you will be set up to capitalize on all of the baseball action today. Trade $10 on games like Phillies vs. Dodgers and Cubs vs. Cardinals to get $10 in bonuses. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Confirmed May 31

The Kalshi promo code WTOP grants new Kalshi customers a direct path to a $10 sign-up bonus, providing a low-risk entry into prediction markets. To qualify for this offer, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus activates once you accumulate $10 in total trades. With today’s robust MLB schedule—including the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals—there is ample opportunity to locate value and execute your initial predictions.

Use the Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probabilities PHI @ LAD PHI 33% / LAD 67% CHC @ STL CHC 50% / STL 50%

If you apply your initial $10 qualifying trade to the heaviest favorite on the board—the Los Angeles Dodgers—a winning prediction yields a marginal profit. Conversely, leveraging the long odds of a heavy underdog like the Philadelphia Phillies would return a larger profit on a $10 trade. It should be noted that you have the ability to buy and sell your positions at any point, so monitoring how the game does is essential to maximizing value.

The stark disparity in the Phillies-Dodgers odds is easily justified when analyzing the underlying metrics. Los Angeles profiles as a statistical juggernaut, featuring a potent lineup that generates a .261 batting average and a .788 team OPS. Furthermore, they support this run production with an elite starting rotation carrying a collective 3.12 ERA. Philadelphia’s metrics lag significantly across the board; they are hitting just .226 with a .677 OPS, while their pitching staff brings a 4.06 ERA into the contest. In prediction markets, aligning your capital with a superior statistical profile is often a highly effective strategy for long-term success.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus and capitalizing on today’s MLB slate is a highly streamlined process. To secure the offer ahead of pivotal games like the Cubs’ visit to Busch Stadium to face the Cardinals, simply follow these steps to verify your account and build your bankroll:

Register your account: Click here and provide standard personal information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, etc.) to create your profile. Enter the code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP during the registration process to successfully opt into the promotion. Fund your wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Execute your trades: Make $10 worth of cumulative trades on the platform to trigger the bonus.

The primary advantage of this promotion is its mechanical flexibility. You are not required to place a single, high-leverage $10 trade to satisfy the requirement. Instead, you can distribute smaller trades across multiple events—perhaps splitting your exposure between the Cubs-Cardinals matchup and the Phillies-Dodgers clash. Once your total traded volume reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will instantly credit to your account, ready for deployment.