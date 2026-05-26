Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Thunder vs. Spurs Game 5 Bonus Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to gear up for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight. Trade $10 on the Thunder or Spurs and unlock $10 in bonuses once you hit that threshold. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Offer

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off at the Frost Bank Center, here is the essential details you need to claim your welcome bonus:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 26th

Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer provides a straightforward, mathematically sound way to build your initial bankroll. To initiate the process, simply register for an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

From there, you can explore the prediction markets for the upcoming postseason clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

Your $10 bonus will be officially unlocked once you have executed a total of $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you are trading on the Thunder or the Spurs in this highly anticipated matchup, Kalshi offers a unique framework to get in on the action. The platform operates legally across all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Trade On Tuesday’s MLB Slate

While the NBA postseason offers high-leverage trading opportunities, your Kalshi platform access also extends to the baseball diamond. Friday’s MLB slate presents several matchups for you to evaluate:

Reds vs. Mets

Twins vs. White Sox

Cardinals vs. Brewers

Phillies vs. Padres

Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this promotional value requires a specific sequence of actions. Follow this step-by-step framework to activate your offer and claim your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. To comply with Kalshi’s secure regulatory onboarding process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, meticulously ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to properly link the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by executing a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Navigate to the NBA or MLB prediction markets—such as tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game—and make $10 worth of total trades.

Important Note: You are not required to risk a single trade of $10 to qualify. The platform allows you to execute multiple smaller trades, provided that the cumulative sum equals $10. Once your total volume hits that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and credited directly to your Kalshi account.