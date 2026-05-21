Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Cavs-Knicks Game 2 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the most recent Kalshi promo code WTOP and gear up for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight with the best prediction markets. Trade $10 on the Cavs to bounce back after the Game 1 collapse, or on the Knicks to take a 2-0 lead, to get $10 in bonuses. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified On May 21st, 2026

Offer Overview

This welcome offer provides new Kalshi customers with an efficient mechanism to build their bankroll by unlocking a $10 sign-up bonus. To claim the offer, users must first create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have executed $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With the conference finals underway, this creates a prime opportunity to place your qualifying trades on the highly anticipated matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

Kalshi operates unique prediction markets that are fully regulated and available in all 50 states, ensuring wide accessibility for sports fans nationwide. Users must be at least 18 years old to play on the platform. Provided you meet the age requirements and are a new Kalshi customer, forecasting the outcome of the Cavaliers-Knicks game—or any other available market—is all it takes to trigger your $10 reward.

Kalshi NBA Promo On Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2

After storming back from 22 down to win in overtime in Game 1, the Knicks come in as the favorites to take a 2-0 series lead.

Team Probability New York Knicks 66% Cleveland Cavaliers 34%

When evaluating which team represents the mathematically sound position, isolating their postseason statistical profiles reveals significant advantages for New York. The Knicks have demonstrated elite efficiency, posting an 18.6 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), while the Cavaliers lag considerably with a mere 1.9 Net Rate. Furthermore, New York dictates possession by controlling the glass, boasting a 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Cleveland’s 50.5% rate. These underlying metrics strongly suggest the Knicks possess a structural edge in this matchup.

Thursday’s MLB Slate

Once your initial NBA trades are settled, new Kalshi customers can also apply their newly acquired bonus funds to the baseball diamond. Thursday’s MLB schedule offers several intriguing matchups for prediction markets. Key games include an American League East clash between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, a National League East divisional battle featuring the New York Mets taking on the Washington Nationals, and a West Coast showdown between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels. Analyzing the starting pitching metrics and expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) in these matchups will be critical for identifying profitable trading opportunities on Kalshi throughout the week.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to properly activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information and submitting valid proof of identification to complete the regulatory verification process. Apply the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to properly link the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to trigger the bonus release.

From a strategic standpoint, you are not required to risk a single trade worth $10 to qualify. As long as the cumulative volume of your trades reaches the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and immediately credited to your account balance.